No. 17 Texas tops Indiana, advances to Maui final

Matt Coleman III scored 16 points and No. 17 Texas rode a smothering defensive effort to defeat Indiana 66-44 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (3-0) and Andrew Jones scored 12. Texas limited Indiana to just 23.9 percent shooting and scored 17 points off 14 Indiana turnovers.

Texas, the only team in Division I to return 100 percent of its scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks and minutes from last year, played connected and poised to advance to the Maui Invitational Finals.

The Longhorns will play the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal game between Stanford and North Carolina.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (2-1) with 17 points. The Hoosiers shot just 20 percent (2 of 10) from 3-point range and lost starting guard Al Durham to an apparent lower leg injury in the second half.

Texas coach Shaka Smart was seeking better defense after the Longhorns allowed 76 points in a win over Davidson on Monday. He got it in the first half. Texas limited Indiana to just 21.7 percent (5 of 23) from the field in the first half, while forcing nine turnovers to take a 31-19 lead into halftime.

Texas received 10 points from Coleman in the first half and a pair of timely 3-pointers from forward Brock Cunningham. After a fast break basket from Kai Jones, Cunningham’s first 3-pointer gave Texas an early 13-6 lead.

After a layup by Indiana guard Arman Franklin cut the Texas lead to 13-11, the Longhorns responded with a 10-0 run, which included Cunningham’s second 3-pointer and a 3-pointer from Coleman to put Texas up 23-11.

Coleman’s second 3-pointer put Texas gave the Longhorns their biggest lead of the half 29-15. Indiana, meanwhile, continued to sputter on offense, scoring just one field goal in the final 8:40 of the first half.

Texas extended its lead to as many as 24 points in the second half, maintaining its defensive intensity throughout the game. The Longhorns also were the more physical team on the glass, outrebounding Indiana 48-29.

--Field Level Media