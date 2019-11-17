Smith, Indiana overwhelm Troy

Junior forward Justin Smith led four Indiana scorers in double figures with 22 points, lifting Indiana to a 100-62 win over Troy in Bloomington, Ind.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana, posting his second-career double-double. Junior guard Al Durham scored 17 points while sophomore guard Damezi Anderson scored 14 points off the bench.

Smith and Jackson-Davis dominated up front for IU, going a combined 14 of 16 from the floor.

With the win, Indiana (4-0) is off to its best start since starting 4-0 in 2014-15.

Indiana was sharp on both ends of the floor to jump to a 58-32 halftime lead. The Hoosiers went on an early 10-0 run to jump ahead 18-7 and added another 10-0 run later in the half to go up 33-12 on an Anderson jumper.

IU attacked the basket throughout the first half, forcing 12 Troy first-half fouls. Indiana got in the double-bonus for the final 9:20 of the first half and cashed in at the foul line, making 13 of 15 free throw attempts.

Defensively, Indiana held Troy to 38.5 percent from the field in the first half and 28.6 percent (4-14) from 3-point range. Indiana shot 57 percent from the field in the first half while scoring 19 points off 12 Troy turnovers.

In the second half, Indiana maintained its lead, extending it to as many as 43 points.

Senior guard Devonte Green saw his first action of the season after sitting out IU’s first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, finishing with 6 points and 4 assists in 20 minutes off the bench. Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee sat out the game with an undisclosed injury.

Sophomore forward Zay Williams led Troy (0-3) with 28 points, with senior guard Charles Norman adding 10 points and 6 rebounds.

