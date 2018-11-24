Morgan dominates as Indiana downs UC Davis

Juwan Morgan scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead host Indiana to a 76-62 victory against UC Davis on Friday in Bloomington, Ind.

Morgan led four Hoosiers in double figures, as Romeo Langford (20 points), Aljami Durham (12) and Justin Smith (11) followed to form a balanced scoring attack that helped Indiana avoid an upset.

Indiana (5-1) recovered from a sluggish opening sequence to shoot 53.1 percent from the field, including a 58.8 percent (10 of 17) effort from 3-point range.

UC Davis (1-6) shot 48 percent from the field and 50 percent (10 of 20) from long range. TJ Shorts II paced the Aggies with 16 points, while A.J. John (14 points) and Siler Schneider (12) also finished in double figures.

The Aggies surged to first-half leads of 21-8 and 24-10 after setting a sound defensive tone in the opening minutes. UC Davis drew two charges and forced three Indiana turnovers in the first 4:10. The Hoosiers later endured a scoring drought of 4:32, helping the Aggies pad their lead.

Indiana rallied before the break, however, closing the half on a 26-14 run to draw within 38-36 of the Aggies. The Hoosiers shot 14 for 23 from the field (60.8 percent) in the first half, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range. The Aggies countered with 15-for-27 shooting (55.6 percent) in the opening 20 minutes, going 6 for 11 from downtown.

UC Davis took a 48-40 lead on a Joe Mooney 3-pointer with 15:51 remaining, but the Hoosiers countered, opening up an eight-point lead of their own, 62-54, on Morgan’s trey with 4:36 to go. The Aggies came as close as 62-57 on John’s 3-pointer with 4:05 to go, but the Hoosiers responded with a Smith 3 on their next possession.

UC Davis concluded a season-long, five-game road trip with a 1-4 mark. The Aggies’ lone victory came in the second game of the trip, a 57-54 overtime win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The sojourn began Nov. 12 at Arkansas, as the Razorbacks ran past the Aggies, 81-58. Six days later, Indiana lost to Arkansas on the same floor, 73-72.

Friday’s game concluded play in the four-game Hardwood Showcase for the Hoosiers and Aggies.

