Morgan's 25 leads Indiana past Maryland

Juwan Morgan scored 25 points to lead Indiana to a 71-68 victory over Maryland in Big Ten action on Monday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Despite leaving the game at Michigan State with an ankle injury on Friday night, Morgan was able to start and play 36 minutes. He hit 10 of 18 shots and grabbed five rebounds.

Robert Johnson added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-8, 5-3 Big Ten). Justin Smith had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Anthony Cowan scored 18 points and Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Terrapins (15-7, 4-5)

The game was back and forth with 11 ties and 11 lead changes. The Terrapins used a 9-0 run to take a 62-57 lead. The Hoosiers answered with a 7-0 spurt to regain the lead at 64-62 with 3:15 left.

Leading 65-63, Morgan hit two free throws with 1:42 left to push Indiana’s lead to 67-63. After trading turnovers, Jared Nickens sank a 3-pointer to slice Maryland’s deficit to 67-66. Josh Newkirk then missed two free throws, but Morgan got the putback with 36 seconds left. Cowan’s layup trimmed the deficit to 69-68, but Newkirk, who was hampered by foul issues most of the game, hit two free throws to put Indiana up 71-68 with 15 seconds left.

Cowan missed a 3-point shot with six seconds left, and Indiana’s Zach McRoberts got the rebound. McRoberts was fouled and missed both free throws with three seconds left. Huerter missed a 3-point shot from half-court at the buzzer.

The Hoosiers shot 50 percent for the game, and the Terrapins shot 41.1 percent. The Hoosiers were hurt by a 9-for-16 effort at the free throw line.

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando suffered a right ankle injury in the first half and wasn’t able to return.

The Hoosiers sank 18 of 32 shots (56.9 percent) to take a 42-39 lead at halftime. The Terrapins made 14 of 27 shots (51.9 percent).

The game was tied seven times and there were seven lead changes in the first half.

The Hoosiers used a 9-0 run to take a 12-5 lead. Maryland countered with a 13-4 run to grab a 18-16 lead. The lead went back and forth from there.

Joshua Tomaic made his first career start for the Terrapins.

