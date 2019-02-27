Indiana nips No. 19 Wisconsin at buzzer of 2nd OT

Romeo Langford’s last-second layup gave Indiana a 75-73 double-overtime victory over No. 19 Wisconsin on Tuesday in Bloomington, Ind., as the Hoosiers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Feb 26, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) brings the ball up court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Langford scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the overtime periods to seal the deal for the Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten). The win was Indiana’s first since Feb. 2.

Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) missed six three throws in the second overtime, sealing its fate after a furious second-half rally to force extra time.

Wisconsin big man Ethan Happ led all scorers with 23 points. Happ also collected 11 rebounds and four assists. Khalil Iverson scored 15 and D’Mitrik Trice added 12 for the Badgers, who saw their two-game winning streak end.

Langford’s layup put Indiana up by three points with 20 seconds left in the first overtime, but Trice nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to knot it at 68-68 with 15 seconds left.

Wisconsin rallied from a 13-point deficit with 12:40 remaining to force overtime. Trice hit two free throws with 5.3 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62.

The Badgers hit four 3-pointers during a 15-1 run to get back into the game. Wisconsin held Indiana without a field goal over a 7:04 stretch.

The Badgers retook the lead, 54-50, with 6:53 left, but a flagrant one foul on Happ at the 5:09 mark allowed Indiana to knot the game at 54-54. Happ inadvertently elbowed Morgan in the jaw on a defensive rebound, negating a Badgers fastbreak.

Indiana took a 33-29 lead into halftime on the strength of an 8-0 run late in the half. The Hoosiers had their biggest lead of eight with 1:59 to play, 33-25.

At the midway point of the half, Wisconsin missed 10 straight field goal attempts and went 4 1/2 minutes without scoring a point.

Both teams made just six 3-pointers, with Wisconsin taking 22 attempts to Indiana’s 20. The Hoosiers hit 17 of 27 foul shots to the Badgers’ 13 of 25 success rate at the line.

