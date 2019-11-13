Indiana cruises past North Alabama

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 20 points and added eight rebounds, lifting Indiana to a 91-65 nonconference win over North Alabama on Tuesday in Bloomington, Ind.

Jackson-Davis worked his way inside and was fouled all night, and he finished 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Hoosiers shot 82.2 percent (37 of 45) from the foul line.

Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee added 13 points and six assists for Indiana (3-0). Redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter scored 12 points off the bench while junior guard Al Durham had 11 points.

Sophomore guard Jamari Blackmon led North Alabama (1-2) with 19 points. As a team, North Alabama was unable to overcome 22 turnovers.

Indiana led 47-40 at halftime following a hot-shooting half for both teams. The Hoosiers shot 54.5 percent from the field in the first half, but the Lions were able to hang around by shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Blackmon, the Atlantic Sun Conference’s freshman of the year last season, scored 15 points in the first half, going 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from 3-point range to keep North Alabama in the game.

Blackmon’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half cut Indiana’s lead to 25-24, and the Lions tied the score at 28 on an Christian Agnew jumper with 6:26 left in the first half.

Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Durham, Indiana went on a 13-2 run, going up 39-30. But North Alabama outscored Indiana 9-6 in the final 3:16 of the first half, cutting the deficit to 47-40 at halftime.

The Hoosiers went back inside to Jackson-Davis to start the second half, and he scored eight points during an 18-5 run that allowed the hosts to open a 65-45 lead with 11:29 to go.

