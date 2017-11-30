Top 25 roundup: Bagley, No. 1 Duke beat Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Marvin Bagley III scored 23 points and Grayson Allen added 21 to lead No. 1 Duke to a 91-81 victory over Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 and 12 rebounds for Duke (9-0) before fouling out late. Bagley hit 10 of 15 shots from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Robert Johnson led the Hoosiers (4-3) with 17 points, also fouling out late.

Duke hit 33 of 60 shots (55 percent) while Indiana was 30 of 59 (50.8 percent) from the field.

No. 4 Villanova 90, Penn 62

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Jalen Brunson scored 17 points as Villanova routed Penn for its 19th straight Big Five victory.

Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman and Phil Booth added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats (7-0), who played the game at the 1,500-seat Jake Nevin Field House.

A.J. Brodeur led Penn (5-4) with 15 points.

No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 86, No. 12 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dewan Huell had 23 points, and Bruce Brown Jr. had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Miami survived its first big test of the season with a win at Minnesota in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Dejan Vasiljevic had 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range for the Hurricanes (6-0), who shot 50.7 percent from the field, including 55.9 percent in the second half.

Amir Coffey had 23 points, but Minnesota (7-1) couldn’t take advantage of its size advantage with Reggie Lynch and Jordan Murphy. Murphy, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Lynch had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

No. 13 North Carolina 86, Michigan 71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Luke Maye scored 27 points as North Carolina beat Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Joel Berry added 17 points and Kenny Williams had 12 for North Carolina (6-1), which rebounded from scoring 45 points in a loss to Michigan State on Sunday.

Moritz Wagner scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half for Michigan (6-2).

No. 15 Gonzaga 103, Incarnate Word 68

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Josh Perkins scored 16 points on perfect shooting as Gonzaga routed Incarnate Word.

Rui Hachimura led the Bulldogs (6-1) with 18 points in a game they led by as many as 45 points. Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 points and Jacob Larsen contributed 14.

Jalin Hart scored 17 points for the Cardinals (3-3), who lost their third consecutive game.

No. 23 TCU 87, Belmont 76

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Vladimir Brodziansky made five 3-pointers during a 22-point performance as TCU beat Belmont.

JD Miller added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs (7-0), who won their 12th straight going back to last season. Desmond Bane added 12 points, and Kenrich Williams contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Dylan Windler scored 17 points for the Bruins (4-4).

No. 24 Alabama 77, Louisiana Tech 74

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Dazon Ingram and Collin Sexton scored 24 points apiece as Alabama rallied to beat Louisiana Tech.

The Crimson Tide (5-1) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half but got big baskets from Riley Norris and clutch free-throw shooting from Ingram and Sexton in the final minute to seal the win.

DaQuan Bracey scored 21 points, and Jacobi Boykins added 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-1).