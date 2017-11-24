FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson, Newkirk lead Indiana past Eastern Michigan
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
#US College Basketball
November 25, 2017 / 12:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Johnson, Newkirk lead Indiana past Eastern Michigan

Robert Johnson scored 18 points and Josh Newkirk added 17 to lead Indiana to an 87-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday in Bloomington, Ind.

De‘Ron Davis, who was limited by four fouls, chipped in 11 points in 13 minutes and Freddie McSwain added 10 points for the Hoosiers (4-2).

Indiana made 31 of 58 shots (53.4 percent), including 12 of 21 from beyond the arc. Newkirk drilled 5 of 6 3-point shots while Johnson was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Elijah Minnie was the game’s high scorer for Eastern Michigan (4-1) with 20 points, scoring 17 in the first half. Foul troubles hampered Minnie after the break. Paul Jackson added 12 points and James Thompson IV scored 10.

The Eagles were 22 of 52 (42.3 percent) from the field and surrendered a 37-29 rebounding edge to Indiana.

Newkirk’s 3-pointer started a key 10-0 run, which boosted the Hoosiers’ lead to 68-50. IU’s largest advantage was 22 points.

The Hoosiers hit 15 of 31 shots in the first half to take a 42-37 lead at halftime.

The Eagles hit 7 of 11 3-pointers before the break but were 2 of 10 from that range after intermission.

Indiana senior Collin Hartman made his first appearance of the season in the first half. Hartman made his first shot, a 3-pointer that gave the Hoosiers a 22-18 lead with 8:01 to go. Hartman, who missed the 2016-17 season after having knee surgery, missed the first five games this season with a groin injury.

Indiana completed a 4-0 record in the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic, previously beating Howard, South Florida and Arkansas State.

The Hoosiers will host No. 1 Duke Wednesday night in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
