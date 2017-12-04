Preview: Iowa at Indiana

Either Iowa or Indiana will snap a two-game losing streak Monday when the Big Ten rivals square off on the Hoosiers’ home court. Indiana has already lost four games by at least 10 points, including a hard-fought loss to No. 1 Duke last week, followed by a 14-point setback at Michigan in its conference opener.

Hoosiers coach Archie Miller was proud of how his team played against the Blue Devils, but after the loss to the Wolverines, he made it clear that the Indiana program doesn’t believe in moral victories. “We didn’t beat Duke,” Miller said. “I’ve got to keep coming back to that point: We lost the game to Duke. If any of that ‘hey it feels good’ stuff creeps into your locker room and your bus, then you come out here and you go like 0-for-8 on layups. You’ve got to be a focused team, you have to be possessed with getting better, and you have to really understand the reality of winning and losing.” Iowa, meanwhile, lost at Virginia Tech by 24 points before suffering a home loss to Penn State on Saturday. “I thought our decision-making at times was really poor,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We just have to be better with our execution in a lot of ways.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes have dropped four of their last five games, allowing at least 77 points in all five of those contests. Tyler Cook registered 23 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Moss had 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa lost at home to Penn State for the first time since 2001. The two combined for nine of the team’s 18 turnovers, and another issue was the Nittany Lions’ 3-point shooting (12-of-23) - an area that McCaffery will look to shore up by Monday.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-4, 0-1): The Hoosiers recently have received two big games from sophomore Juwan Morgan - 28 points against Arkansas State and 24 versus Michigan - as he has shot at least 50 percent from the field in four straight contests. No other player on the team scored more than seven points against the Wolverines, and the bench contributed virtually nothing, combining for nine points on 4-of-18 shooting. Robert Johnson, who averages 13.1 points, scored a season-low six against Michigan and failed to register a steal for the fifth straight game.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa shoots 39.7 percent from the arc with Jordan Bohannon (13.4 points per game) already having knocked down 24 in eight contests.

2. Last season, Indiana lost to Iowa in the regular season before winning by 22 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

3. Hoosiers G Aljami Durham has 19 assists and only four turnovers and is shooting 38.9 percent from the arc.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Iowa 73