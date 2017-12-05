FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second-half run pushes Indiana past Iowa
Sections
Featured
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
Politics
Trump outlines big cuts to Utah monuments, tribes prepare to sue
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Business
CVS deal to change how big employers buy health benefits
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
Breakingviews
Facebook targets children with Snap rip-off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 5, 2017 / 3:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Second-half run pushes Indiana past Iowa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Second-half run pushes Indiana past Iowa

After a shaky start to the second half, Indiana reeled off 18 straight points and cruised to a 77-64 win over Iowa on Monday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers’ run pushed their lead to 71-50 with 7:15 to go.

The Hawkeyes went almost eight minutes without scoring, missing nine consecutive shots from the floor.

Juwan Morgan led Indiana (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. De‘Ron Davis and Collin Hartman added 13 points each for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers outscored the Hawkeyes 15-4 from the free-throw line.

After trailing by 15 at halftime, Iowa made a big run to get back in it.

The Hawkeyes opened the second half with a 16-2 run to cut Indiana’s lead to 43-42 four minutes in.

Brady Ellingson scored 16 points to lead Iowa. The junior, who came off the bench, made 6 of 9 shots and was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Neither team led by more than two points for the game’s first 14 minutes, but Indiana went on a 14-0 run to take a 34-20 lead with 3:43 to go in the half.

Iowa made six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, but was just 3-for-17 from inside the arc.

The Hoosiers had 14 points off turnovers to the Hawkeyes’ five in the first half.

Both teams return to non-conference play this week.

The Hawkeyes (4-5, 0-2), who have lost five of their past six games, play at Iowa State on Thursday, while Indiana will be in Louisville to take on the Cardinals on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.