Preview: South Florida at Indiana

The Hoosier Tip-Off Classic continues for Indiana on Sunday when South Florida comes to Assembly Hall for the first ever meeting between the teams. The Hoosiers attempt to rebound from a slow start while USF is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2016.

Sophomore forward De‘Ron Davis leads Indiana in scoring (11.7) and tops the Big Ten in field goal percentage, hitting on 78.9 percent of his shots (15-for-19). The Hoosiers are also getting plenty of production from their reserves, who are averaging 29 points, with four different players coming off the bench to score in double digits - Curtis Jones, Aljami Durham, Justin Smith and Devonte Green. The Bulls come in off a 75-72 road victory at Stetson, giving head coach Brian Gregory his 250th career victory - which includes stops at Dayton and Georgia Tech. USF had its best shooting game of the season against the Hatters, hitting 52 percent from the field in the game, including 56 percent in the opening half.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-1): The Bulls have spread the offense around for their first-year coach. Four players are averaging double digits in scoring, led by Tulio DaSilva at 14 points per game followed by Terrence Samuel (12.3), Stephan Jiggetts (12.0) and Payton Banks (10.0). USF has had four different leading scorers in three games with Banks and Jiggetts sharing the top spot against Stetson at 18 each.

ABOUT INDIANA (1-2): The Hoosiers, who shot better than 50 percent from the floor in four of six halves this season, have struggled on the defensive side while allowing an average of 83.7 points per game. Indiana has given up at least 50 points in a half in each contest. The Hoosiers have allowed the opposing team to hit at least 57 percent from the floor in their two losses against Seton Hall and Indiana State.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana first-year head coach Archie Miller took over at Dayton for Gregory, who left the Flyers for Georgia Tech following the 2010-11 season.

2. USF is 7-13 all-time against Big Ten opponents but has not defeated a team from the conference since Dec. 6, 1997 - a 67-49 victory at Ohio State.

3. Indiana senior G Robert Johnson needs three made 3-pointers to move past Kyle Hornsby (178) into ninth on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Indiana 72, USF 63