Hot-shooting Johnson leads Indiana over South Florida

Robert Johnson scored 21 points to lead Indiana to a 70-53 victory over South Florida on Sunday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Johnson sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point attempts.

Indiana’s Juwan Morgan scored 15 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. De‘Ron Davis added 12 for the Hoosiers (2-2).

The Hoosiers hit 23 of 49 shots, 46.9 percent. The Hoosiers held the Bulls to 34 percent shooting (17 of 50), including 24 percent (6 of 25) in the second half.

The Bulls committed 17 turnovers, five more than Indiana.

Trailing 43-41, the Hoosiers went on a 13-1 spurt to take a 10-point lead with 8:29 left in regulation. Morgan’s layup put the Hoosiers ahead 45-43, and the home team pulled away.

Peyton Banks led the Bulls (2-2) with 18 points, scoring 15 in the first half. Malik Martin scored 11 points for South Florida.

There were eight ties and 11 lead changes in the first half.

Indiana was called for goaltending on David Collins’ driving layup with 1.2 seconds left before the break. That gave the Bulls a 34-33 halftime advantage.

With Indiana leading 30-28, Hoosiers coach Archie Miller threw a towel and it landed on the court, prompting a technical foul. Banks hit both free throws, and the Bulls went up 32-30 on Tulio Da Silva’s dunk

This was the second game of the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic. The Hoosiers won the first game over Howard on Nov. 12. Indiana hosts Arkansas State Nov. 22 and Eastern Michigan Nov. 24 to close out the multi-team event.