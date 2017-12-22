Indiana cruises past Tennessee Tech

Josh Newkirk scored 20 points and dished out six assists as Indiana cruised past Tennessee Tech 87-59 on Thursday night in Bloomington, Ind.

The senior guard posted 16 of those points in the second half as the Hoosiers improved to 7-6 on the year and 6-3 in Assembly Hall. The Golden Eagles fall to 8-5, including 1-5 on the road.

Tennessee Tech led early on, taking a 9-8 lead on an Aleksa Jugovic layup with 14:38 remaining in the first half. The Hoosiers responded by reeling off a 15-4 run en route to a 38-26 halftime lead.

Indiana wouldn’t relent in the second half with an 11-6 run to begin the frame. The Hoosiers would extend that lead to as many as 31 points.

Archie Miller’s squad shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in the win. Tennessee Tech struggled to overcome 37.5 percent shooting, including 5 of 18 from 3-point range.

All told, three Hoosiers closed out the game with double-digit figures scoring. Robert Johnson scored 12 points, while Freddie McSwain Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench. Indiana outscored the Golden Eagles’ reserves 35-22.

Devonte Greene pulled down seven boards as Indiana won the glass by a 46-40 margin.

Kajon Mack posted 14 points and five rebounds to pace Tennessee Tech. Mason Ramsey and Micaiah Henry each added 10 points.

Indiana next plays Dec. 29 at home versus Youngstown State.