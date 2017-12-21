Preview: Tennessee Tech at Indiana

Indiana looks to bounce back from a humbling loss when it hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday. The Hoosiers dropped a disappointing 92-72 decision to Fort Wayne on Monday just two days after knocking off then 18th-ranked Notre Dame 80-77 in overtime at the Crossroads Classic.

“I think handling success is a lot harder than getting kicked in the face,” first-year coach Archie Miller told reporters. “Everybody knows when you get kicked in the face it’s how you respond.” Indiana has dropped four of its last six games, including its last two non-conference home games, and hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating Tennessee Tech for the fourth consecutive time. The Hoosiers have won their last six games against Ohio Valley Conference opponents by an average margin of 31.5 points as they aim to continue the trend and avoid falling below .500 for the third time this season. Tennessee Tech ended a three-game slide with an 82-76 win against Chattanooga and hopes to notch its first road win in a month by pouring more misery on Indiana.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH (8-4): Aleksa Jugovic led the way with 21 points and Micaiah Henry scored all of his season-high 14 points in the second half to help lift the Golden Eagles past Chattanooga. Kajon Mack added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Curtis Phillips Jr. contributed 12 points and seven boards as Tennessee Tech forced 19 turnovers. “I‘m excited about the win and the direction we’re going,” Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne told reporters. “As long as we try to stay positive and together we’ll find a way to make a run.”

ABOUT INDIANA (6-6): Robert Johnson paced the Hoosiers with 17 points but finished 7-of-18 from the floor and committed six of the team’s 18 turnovers as Indiana fell to Fort Wayne for the second straight season. Juwan Morgan scored 14 points and corralled 12 rebounds to notch his second straight double-double and his fourth of the season. Zach McRoberts and Devonte Green tried to provide a spark off the bench by adding nine points apiece but the Hoosiers were doomed by a 4-for-24 performance from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has won the previous three meetings with Tennessee Tech by an average margin of 37.3 points.

2. Morgan is averaging 20.8 points and 10 rebounds over his last five games.

3. The Golden Eagles are 2-17 against current members of the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Tennessee Tech 65