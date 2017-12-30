Morgan leads Indiana to rout of Youngstown State

Junior forward Juwan Morgan scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Indiana to a 79-51 rout over Youngstown State on Friday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Senior guard Robert Johnson added 13 points and Josh Newkirk 10 points for the Hoosiers (8-6). DeRon Davis chipped in with nine points.

IU hit 18 of 29 shots (62.1 percent) in the second half to hold a 50-31 scoring edge after halftime. Overall, Indiana made 29 of 59 shots (49.2 percent), but struggled from the 3-point line (5 of 22).

The Hoosiers limited the Penguins (2-11) to 33.9 percent shooting overall. Youngstown State was just 2 of 25 on 3-point shots.

Junior forward Zach McRoberts contributed seven points, a team-high eight rebounds and two steals for the Hoosiers. Newkirk led with five assists.

Naz Bohannon and Jaylen Benton each scored 10 points for the Penguins. Cameron Morse, who was averaging 13.9 points entering the game, was 1-of-14 for two points for Youngstown.

The Penguins committed 18 turnovers, three more than the Penguins.

The Hoosiers used an 11-0 run, capped by Newkirk’s three-point play, to push the lead to 47-24 with 14:58 left in the second half.

The Penguins missed their first 15 3-point shots before Benton hit two in a row. Trailing 51-27, Benton started a 9-2 run by the Penguins with his first trey.

Despite shooting 36.7 percent from the field in the first, the Hoosiers led Youngstown State 29-20 at halftime. IU’s largest first-half lead was 12 points.

The Penguins were 9 of 29 (31 percent), missing all 12 3-point shots in the first half.

This was the first meeting between the Hoosiers and Penguins.