FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auburn rides first-half surge to win over Indiana State
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 16, 2017 / 7:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Auburn rides first-half surge to win over Indiana State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Auburn rides first-half surge to win over Indiana State

Auburn shut down Indiana State while racing to a big first-half lead, and the Tigers cruised to an 83-64 win over the Sycamores in the first round of the Gildan Charleston Classic on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Desean Murray led the Tigers (2-0) with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Bryce Brown added 15 points, despite going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Jordan Barnes had a game-high 19 points for the Sycamores (1-1). Emondre Rickman came off the bench to grab a team-high 11 rebounds.

A 23-6 run put the Tigers up 46-23 with 2:41 to go in the first half.

The Sycamores, who routed Indiana 90-69 in their opener, didn’t appear ready for the 11:30 a.m. ET tip time. They shot just 30.4 percent from the floor.

Indiana State got no closer than 18 in the second half.

Auburn led 69-43 after a 13-5 run midway through the first half.

The Tigers blocked nine Indiana State shots.

Auburn made an early 10-0 run to take a 13-4 lead as Indiana State made just one of its first eight shots.

Auburn made 14 of 23 2-point shots and led 48-27 at the break.

The Tigers shot 42.9 percent from the floor, but were just 6-for-20 from long range.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.