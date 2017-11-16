Auburn rides first-half surge to win over Indiana State

Auburn shut down Indiana State while racing to a big first-half lead, and the Tigers cruised to an 83-64 win over the Sycamores in the first round of the Gildan Charleston Classic on Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Desean Murray led the Tigers (2-0) with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Bryce Brown added 15 points, despite going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Jordan Barnes had a game-high 19 points for the Sycamores (1-1). Emondre Rickman came off the bench to grab a team-high 11 rebounds.

A 23-6 run put the Tigers up 46-23 with 2:41 to go in the first half.

The Sycamores, who routed Indiana 90-69 in their opener, didn’t appear ready for the 11:30 a.m. ET tip time. They shot just 30.4 percent from the floor.

Indiana State got no closer than 18 in the second half.

Auburn led 69-43 after a 13-5 run midway through the first half.

The Tigers blocked nine Indiana State shots.

Auburn made an early 10-0 run to take a 13-4 lead as Indiana State made just one of its first eight shots.

Auburn made 14 of 23 2-point shots and led 48-27 at the break.

The Tigers shot 42.9 percent from the floor, but were just 6-for-20 from long range.