Arizona rallies past Iowa State in Maui Invitational

EditorsNote: updates second graf with next opponents

Arizona graduate transfer guard Justin Coleman scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, leading the Wildcats to a come-from-behind, 71-66 victory over Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Monday night in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Wildcats (4-0) face off Tuesday in a semifinal against Gonzaga. Iowa State will meet Illinois in the consolation bracket.

Duke transfer Chase Jeter had a double-double for the Wildcats with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Coleman, formerly of Alabama and Samford, made 3-pointer with 1:49 left in regulation to give Arizona a 63-60 lead, the Wildcats’ first advantage since 7:56 remained in the first half.

After Iowa State responded by hitting 3 of 4 free throws on its next two possessions, Arizona’s Ryan Luther, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, made two free throws to put the Wildcats up 65-63 with 39 seconds left.

A Cyclones missed shot led to two more made free throws by Arizona freshman Brandon Williams to increase the lead to 67-63 with 23 seconds left.

Two free throws by Arizona’s Dylan Smith, after a missed 3-point try by the Cyclones, gave the Wildcats a 69-63 lead.

Michael Jacobson’s three-point play with four seconds left to cut the Cyclones’ deficit to 69-66.

Williams, a freshman who finished with 14 points, made two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to ice the game.

Arizona went on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 56 with 5:11 left in regulation. Coleman had a 3-pointer and a scoop-shot layup in the run.

Iowa State (3-1) was fueled by balanced scoring among its starters, with four of them in double figures, led by 19 points by forward Marial Shayok (who also had 14 rebounds). Talen Horton-Tucker and Jacobson added 16 apiece.

The Cyclones’ bench did not score any points in the game.

The first half had four lead changes and four ties before Iowa State went on a late run to take a 36-27 lead into halftime.

—Field Level Media