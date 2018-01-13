Wigginton's 30 points leads Iowa State past Baylor

Lindell Wigginton and Nick Weiler-Babb combined for 18 points over the final 7:37 Saturday afternoon, rallying Iowa State to a 75-65 victory over Baylor in Big 12 Conference men’s basketball play at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Wigginton, a 6-foot-2 freshman, finished with a game-high 30 points, helping Iowa State (10-6, 1-4) record its first Big 12 victory after four losses, two of which went to overtime.

The loss for Baylor (11-6, 1-4) was its fourth in the last five games after 5-0 and 10-2 starts that had the Bears ranked as high as 16th in the nation.

After Baylor had reversed a 37-30 deficit into a 56-53 lead past the midpoint of the second half, Wigginton hit a pair of free throws with 7:37 to go to get the Cyclones headed in a winning direction.

Wigginton added a pair of 3-pointers, while Weiler-Babb contributed two jumpers and four free throws, helping the Cyclones pull away down the stretch.

Wigginton’s 30 points came on 8-for-17 shooting and included five 3-pointers.

Weiler-Babb had a game-high 10 assists to go with 15 points for the Cyclones, who were coming off a narrow loss at Kansas.

Solomon Young also recorded a double-double for Iowa State with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Cameron Lard also totaled 11 points.

The Cyclones outscored the Bears 27-12 on 3-pointers.

Tristan Clark had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor, which had taken second-ranked West Virginia to the wire before losing 57-54 on Tuesday.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and King McClure added 13 points apiece, and Terry Maston recorded 10 rebounds off the bench for the Bears, who shot just 34.3 percent overall and just 4-for-18 (22 percent) on 3-pointers.

There were six lead changes and four ties in a first half that was played on even terms for the first 17 minutes. But Wigginton buried three 3-pointers in an 11-2 Iowa State run to close the half, giving the Cyclones a 34-27 lead.

Wigginton had 17 of his 30 points in the half, during which Baylor shot just 33 percent.

