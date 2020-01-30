Teague, balanced attack lead No. 1 Baylor past Iowa State

MaCio Teague scored 15 points and led a balanced offensive attack as top-ranked Baylor roared to a 67-53 win over Iowa State on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play at Ames, Iowa.

Jan 29, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots over the top of Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) at Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears, winners of 17 consecutive games, were up by seven points at halftime and used an 17-2 run keyed by stifling defense in the middle of the second half to pull away from the Cyclones.

Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) led by 20 points after a second straight basket by Teague with 5:32 to play and was never challenged down the stretch.

Devonte Bandoo and Freddie Gillespie added 12 points each for the Bears. Davion Mitchell hit for 10 points, and Mark Vital grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Baylor, as per the norm this season, ruled the glass and the paint, outrebounding the Cyclones 39-28 and scoring 44 points in the paint to just 22 for Iowa State (9-11, 2-5).

Rasir Bolton, who was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of Week on Monday, led the Cyclones with 19 points. Tyresse Haliburton contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for Iowa State, which has lost four of its past five games.

Baylor led 33-26 at the half by outshooting the Cyclones 50 percent to 36 percent, outrebounding Iowa State 18-12 and earning a 20-8 edge in points in the paint. The Bears enjoyed balanced scoring, as Gillespie and Teague tallied eight points each.

Iowa State got 14 points from Bolton in the half but just 12 from the rest of the team and two from the bench.

The Cyclones went more than 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal in the middle of the second half, and Baylor, via baskets from Bandoo, Gillespie and Mitchell, took advantage to expand its lead to 52-39.

The Bears wound up outshooting the Cyclones 44.4 percent to 36 percent from the floor.

