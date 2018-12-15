Iowa State outlasts Drake in Hy-Vee Classic

The 175th meeting between Drake and Iowa State turned into a memorable battle to add to the historic series.

Iowa State freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker made sure his first meeting against the in-state rival Bulldogs was a memorable performance. Horton-Tucker finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and added four assists to lead Iowa State to a 77-68 victory over Drake in the Hy-Vee Classic at Des Moines.

Iowa State leads the series 110-65.

With the Cyclones set to have 20 scheduled games next season - 18 Big 12 games and one-game challenges with the Big East and SEC - the future of the series remains in doubt.

Horton-Tucker, who entered the game averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shot 6-for-14 from the field. Iowa State junior forward Michael Jacobson shot 9-for-12, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, to pace the Cyclones (9-2) with 22 points. Senior guard Marial Shayok added 18 points and six rebounds to help the Cyclones improve to 6-1 all-time in the Hy-Vee Classic.

Forward Nick McGlynn led the Bulldogs (6-2) with 19 points. His hot shooting kept Drake in the game as he made 9 of 13 attempts. Senior guard Nick Norton tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists along with six boards.

After Horton-Tucker scored two quick baskets to give the Cyclones a 6-0 lead, the Bulldogs answered with a jumper by McGlynn. But Horton-Tucker buried a 3-pointer and Nick Weiler-Babb added a layup to pad Iowa State’s lead to 11-4 with 17:03 left.

Trailing 15-7 following a basket by Horton-Tucker, the Bulldogs reeled off 13 unanswered points to seize a 20-15 lead after McGlynn’s 3-pointer with 12:07 left until halftime.

Jacobsen scored seven straight points to fuel a 9-0 run to give the Cyclones a 36-32 lead at halftime.

—Field Level Media