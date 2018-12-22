Iowa State blows past Eastern Illinois

Iowa State ended the 2018 portion of its schedule by hitting a rare milestone for a second time this season.

Senior guard Marial Shayok scored 23 points to lead Iowa State to a 101-53 rout of visiting Eastern Illinois in a nonconference game Friday in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones topped triple digits for the second time in less than two weeks, matching their season high in points after scoring 101 against Southern on Dec. 9.

Now off until a game at Oklahoma State on Jan. 2, Iowa State heads into the New Year on a three-game winning streak and with a perfect 7-0 mark at home.

Iowa State started to separate itself midway through the first half, going on an 11-3 run to take a 25-11 lead with 11:54 remaining until halftime.

Later in the first half, the Cyclones went on an 10-0 run to extend their lead to 23 at 46-23 with 4:17 left in the first half.

Iowa State ultimately took a 49-29 lead into halftime.

The second half proved to be more Iowa State dominance, as the Cyclones went on a 19-0 run to take a 70-33 lead with 13:58 left in the game.

Iowa State ultimately built its lead to 52 points at with 99-47 with 1:14 remaining.

Junior forward Michael Jacobson and sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton each added 15 points for Iowa State, which shot 57.4 percent from the field (39 of 68) and 40.7 percent from 3-point range (11 of 27), dished out 28 assists and outrebounded Eastern Illinois 47-22.

Overall, Iowa State had 13 players score.

Junior guard Shareef Smith scored 15 points in defeat for Eastern Illinois, which shot 37.5 percent from the field (21 of 56) and just 21.7 percent from 3-point range (5 of 23).

Eastern Illinois saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media