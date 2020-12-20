Iowa State takes care of Jackson State, 60-45

Solomon Young scored 18 points and had eight rebounds to lead Iowa State to a 60-45 home win over Jackson State in a low-scoring nonconference game on Sunday.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State (2-4), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Tristan Jarrett had 18 points and six rebounds and Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and seven rebounds in defeat for Jackson State, which remained winless through five games this season.

Iowa State overcame a sloppy performance offensively, as the Cyclones committed 18 turnovers, had only eight assists and made just 4 of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

The Cyclones made up for it by going 18 of 36 on 2-point shots and outrebounding Jackson State, 39-32.

Jackson State shot just 24.1 percent from the field (14 of 58), including making just 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Tigers had only seven assists.

Leading 25-19 at halftime, Iowa State went on an 8-0 run over the first 3:07 of the second half to grab a 33-19 lead with 16:53 left in the game.

Jackson State finally started to find some rhythm on offense and cut Iowa State’s lead to 46-37 with 4:44 remaining after Jarrett’s 3-pointer.

But Iowa State essentially sealed the game away with another 8-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from Coleman-Lands, to take a 54-37 lead with 2:31 remaining.

Jackson State didn’t cut the deficit any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media