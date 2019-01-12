Brown's layup leads Kansas State to win over No. 20 Iowa State

Barry Brown Jr.’s layup with 5.2 seconds left on Saturday lifted the visiting Kansas State Wildcats to a 58-57 win over the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State had rallied from an 11-point deficit behind Marial Shayok, Lindell Wigginton and Nick Weiler-Babb to take a 55-48 lead with five minutes left.

But Brown scored eight of the final Kansas State 10 points and the Wildcats’ defense, which came in allowing only 59.5 points per game, shut out the Cyclones for the final 2:42 of the game.

Brown, who scored 29 points in a come-from-behind win on Wednesday against West Virginia, scored a game-high 23 for Kansas State (12-4, 2-2, Big 12). He scored 18 in the second half.

Weiler-Babb led the way for the Cyclones with 11 points.

Shayok, the Big 12 scoring leader at 20.1 points per game, was held to nine points.

Iowa State (12-4, 2-2) has lost two straight since dominating then-No. 5 Kansas in a 17-point win on Jan. 5.

After trailing 37-26 early in the second half, Iowa State’s Shayok and Wigginton hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 40. The Wildcats went back up by five at 46-41, but Wigginton tied the game at 48 and Weiller-Babb’s 3-pointer put the Cyclones up 51-48.

George Conditt IV followed with a slam off a missed layup by Wigginton, and Shayok added an exclamation point on the 7-0 run with a transition layup that put the Cyclones up 55-48.

But then Brown took over.

Wigginton had a chance to put the Cyclones up by three with 15 seconds left, but he missed the front-end of a one-and-one to set up Brown’s heroics.

Kansas State, which rallied from 21 down to beat West Virginia on Wednesday, came out in the first half and gave the Cyclones all they could handle.

The Wildcats connected on 54.5 percent of their 3-point attempts. They also got 11 bench points and seven offensive boards on their way to a 35-26 halftime lead.

Shayok was held to four first-half points.

