Iowa St. holds on to thwart Kansas St.

Solomon Young scored 20 points and Iowa State used an early 17-0 run to build a big lead and then held on for a 73-63 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.

Feb 8, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rasir Bolton chipped in 13 points and Terrence Lewis added 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones (10-13, 3-7 Big 12), who led by as many as 21 points in the first half to end a four-game losing streak.

Kansas State (9-14, 2-8) got within four points on multiple occasions in the second half but could get no closer.

Cartier Diarra, who returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench the last four games, scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats. DaJuan Gordon added 10 points.

The Cyclones owned a 25-5 lead at the midway point of the first half. If not for Diarra, Kansas State would have been shut out through the 8:08 mark. Diarra had all eight KSU points before Martavious Murphy hit a 3-pointer from the corner.

Iowa State missed its last 10 field-goal attempts of the first half, allowing K-State to cut the halftime lead to 37-28 thanks to a 12-0 run.

To make matters worse for ISU, leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton left the game with an apparent left wrist injury with 53 seconds remaining in the half after blocking a shot by Xavier Sneed. Haliburton and Sneed crashed to the floor simultaneously, with Haliburton landing on his wrist.

Haliburton returned at the start of the second half. He played six minutes and did not score before taking himself out of the lineup for good.

Young led the Cyclones with 11 first-half points, but all of them came early before picking up two fouls. Diarra led all scorers with 14 points in the first half.

