Iowa State handles Missouri 76-59

Despite missing three key players, Iowa State didn’t miss a beat in a 76-59 romp over Missouri on Friday night.

The Cyclones were already without forwards Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley Jr. due to suspensions, but also lost guard Lindell Wigginton - a preseason All-Big 12 pick - to a sprained left foot.

In their absence, the Cyclones (2-0) forced Missouri (1-1) into 25 total turnovers, and effectively put the game to bed with a nine-point lead at halftime.

Missouri’s 25 turnovers surpassed its season-high (21) from a season ago. Iowa State had nine steals; 16 of Missouri’s turnovers were unforced.

In Wigginton’s place, four Cyclone players scored in double figures, led by Marial Shayok’s 20 points. Shayok posted that total despite getting called for three first-half fouls, playing only 23 minutes total.

Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson added 15 points and six rebounds; Nick Weiler-Babb scored 16 while going 8-8 from the free-throw line.

Iowa State took advantage of Missouri’s first-half sloppiness to go on a 12-2 run over the final 3:26 before halftime to take a 34-25 lead.

Missouri turned the ball over 15 times in the first 20 minutes of the game, with three players turning the ball over three times each. That sloppiness didn’t allow Missouri to take advantage of a strong shooting half in which the Tigers went 10-21, shooting 47.6-percent.

Iowa State extended its lead to 15 early in the second half, and despite Missouri briefly cutting the lead to ten points near the 11-minute mark, never really looked back.

Once Missouri guard Jordan Geist hit a 3-point field-goal bring the deficit to ten, Iowa State went on an 8-0 run, going on to eventually lead by as many as 20.

After scoring 19 points in his Missouri debut against Central Arkansas, Mark Smith led the Tigers with 15 points and seven rebounds against Iowa State.

Iowa State hosts Texas Southern on Monday, while Missouri plays home against Kennesaw State on Nov. 16.