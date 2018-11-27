Balanced attack carries Iowa St. past Neb.-Omaha

Five players scored in double figures Monday night and Iowa State never trailed en route to an 82-55 non-conference win over Nebraska-Omaha at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Marial Shayok stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cyclones (6-1). Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points, while reserve Terrence Lewis hit for 15 and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 14. Michael Jacobson pitched in a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

JT Gibson paced the Mavericks (3-4) with 16 points and Zach Jackson scored 13, but they couldn’t hit enough shots to seriously threaten. Omaha canned only 35.6 percent of its field goal tries, making just 9-of-32 from the 3-point line.

Iowa State led for all but 35 seconds in the game and maintained a lead of at least 20 points for most of the final 15 minutes. Horton-Tucker drilled a 3-pointer with 13:59 left to make it 60-36, and the margin grew to 32 points in the final two minutes.

The Cyclones sank 46.2 percent of their field goals and owned a 46-33 rebounding advantage, converting 14 offensive boards into 15 second-chance points. They also forced 20 turnovers and cashed those in for 28 points.

Iowa State set the tone in the game’s first 3:50, racing to an 11-0 lead and forcing Omaha to take a timeout before it scored a point. Four different players scored in the spurt, with Shayok capping it by converting a transition layup.

Haliburton upped the lead to 19-7 with a 3-point play at the 13:02 mark, and the lead stayed in double figures for the game’s remainder. Jacobson canned a jumper with 2:18 left to push the margin to 39-22 before the Mavericks made a small run to end the half.

Jackson drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to end a 6-2 spurt that drew Omaha within 41-28 at intermission. The Cyclones carved out that advantage with 50 percent field goal shooting and a 17-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

—Field Level Media