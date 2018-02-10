Iowa State topples No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

A pair of big 3-pointers in the final two minutes lifted Iowa State to a 88-80 win over No. 17 Oklahoma on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones led by as many as 17 points early before the Sooners tied the game late.

Iowa State retook the lead on Donovan Jackson’s 3-pointer with 1:54 to play. After a turnover on the other end, Lindell Wigginton drilled another 3-pointer to stretch the led.

The 3-pointers were two of just three Iowa State (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) hit in the second half.

Wigginton led the Cyclones with 26 points while Cameron Lard and Jackson added 19 each. Lard also had 17 rebounds.

Trae Young and Christian James scored 22 points each to led the Sooners (16-8, 6-6). Young added 11 assists. James’ scoring total was a career high.

Iowa State’s big lead early dwindled throughout the second half before Young’s driving layup with 4:55 left gave the Sooners a chance to tie it on the free throw.

Young’s knee was bloodied by the foul and Brady Manek had to take the shot in Young’s place.

With Young on the bench, the Cyclones responded immediately with a Zoran Talley layup to regain the lead.

Iowa State built a lead as big as 17 in the first half thanks to a 17 for 31 start from the field.

The Cyclones missed their last four shots of the half, though, and the Sooners ended the half by scoring six consecutive points to cut Iowa State’s advantage to 45-35 at the break.

Oklahoma was just 11 of 33 from the floor in the first half, with Young going just 2 of 9 -- 1 of 6 from inside the arc.

Iowa State took control of the game early with an 8-0 run in less than a minute that included a pair of buckets from Jackson.

Early in the second half, Young became just the third freshman in Big 12 history to score 700 points. Texas’ Kevin Durant and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley are the others.

The Sooners were just 6 of 27 from behind the 3-point line, with Young just 1 of 8.

