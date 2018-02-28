Carroll, McGriff power Oklahoma State past Iowa State

Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points and Cameron McGriff added 19 as Oklahoma State rolled past Iowa State 80-71 on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference play at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

A dunk by Mitchell Solomon off a Carroll assist with 3:14 to play punctuated a dominating second half for the Cowboys (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) and gave them a 77-63 lead. Iowa State made up some of that deficit down the stretch against the Cowboys’ reserves, but it was far too little, too late.

With the win, Oklahoma State moved into an eighth-place tie with Texas in the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys could finish as high fifth in the standings depending of the outcome of games with teams ahead of them and if they finish the season with a win.

The loss relegated Iowa State (13-16, 4-13) to the bottom of the conference standings with one game to play. The Cyclones will face the No. 7 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

Solomon added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys, who outshot Iowa State 43.3 percent to 39.7 percent, outrebounded the Cyclones 47-37 and had a 32-16 edge in points in the paint.

Lindell Wigginton led the Cyclones with 20 points, while Donovan Jackson scored 17, Zoran Talley Jr. hit for 15 points and Terrence Lewis added 12 for Iowa State, which has lost five straight games.

Oklahoma State led 43-32 after a layup by Carroll with 2:50 to play in the first half, but the Cyclones fashioned a mini-run by scoring 11 of the half’s final 16 points to cut that deficit to 48-43 at halftime.

Carroll led the Cowboys with 13 points at intermission and McGriff made 3 of 4 shots and all five of his free throws to compile 12 points over the first 20 minutes.

Wigginton led all scorers in the first half with 14 points as the Cyclones stayed within reach.

The Cowboys rebuilt their lead with a 9-1 run to start the second half. By the 13:29 mark, Oklahoma State’s lead was 62-46, and the Cowboys cruised home from there.

Oklahoma State finishes its regular season at home against Kansas on Saturday afternoon while Iowa State travels to Oklahoma, also on Saturday.

