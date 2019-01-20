Iowa State pulls away to beat Oklahoma State

EditorsNote: Tweaks headline, several minor changes throughout, including second and third grafs

Marial Shayok had 20 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14 off the bench to lead the Iowa State Cyclones to a 72-59 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.

Cameron McGriff had 17 points and Lindy Waters III added 14 to lead the Cowboys, who fell to 8-10 on the season and 2-4 in the Big 12. Oklahoma State lost in its first game since dismissing three players — Michael Weathers, Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones — on Wednesday for a violation of team rules.

Cameron Lard added 12 points and Nick Weiler-Babb had 10 for the Cyclones, who won their second straight game after dropping two straight to Baylor and Kansas State. Iowa State shot just 41.8 percent from the field but made 10 of 25 3-pointers (40 percent) and went 16-of-20 from the free-throw line.

Iowa State’s 11-point halftime lead dwindled quickly in the second half as the Cowboys used an 11-2 run to get back in the game. The Cyclones went on a 7-0 run to get back momentum and eventually led by as many as 16 points.

The Cyclones helped their cause by holding Oklahoma State to 41.8 percent shooting, including 25.9 percent from 3-point range. The Cowboys outrebounded Iowa State 40-28, but committed 15 turnovers, including five each by McGriff and Yor Anei.

Iowa State built their 40-29 halftime lead behind eight points from Wigginton and seven each from Shayok and Weiler-Babb. The Hawkeyes shot 54 percent from the field in the first half but went just 9-of-29 in the second half.

Oklahoma State kept it close for the first 14 minutes, even claiming a 22-21 lead, before the Hawkeyes used a 15-3 run to seize control.

Waters and McGriff each had seven points at the break to lead the Cowboys, who shot just 43 percent — and 18 percent from deep — in the first half.

