Iowa State jumps on San Diego State early, cruises in Hawaii

Iowa State jumped out to a 12-point lead before the first TV timeout Wednesday and never looked back in an 87-57 drubbing of San Diego State for fifth place in the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Virginia transfer Marial Shayok paced the Cyclones (5-1) with a game-high 21 points on just 12 shots, canning 4 of 6 3-point attempts. Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson added 19 points and eight rebounds, going 9 for 9 at the foul line, and Terrence Lewis came off the bench to score 16 points.

Matt Mitchell netted 14 points to lead the Aztecs (3-2), while Jeremy Hemsley and Jalen McDaniels each scored 10. But San Diego State was on its heels almost all day, undone by its third lackluster start in as many games in the tournament.

The domination started exactly five seconds into the game when Nick Weiler-Babb stuck a 3-pointer, the first of 14 Iowa State made. The Cyclones scored on seven of their first nine possessions, taking an 18-6 lead at the 16:14 mark of the first half when Jacobson converted a 3-point play in transition.

Devin Watson drained a 3-ball with 12:48 left in the half to draw the Aztecs within 20-16, but Iowa State gradually pulled away from there. Weiler-Babb sank a second 3-pointer with 4:34 on the clock to push the advantage to 38-26, and the margin stayed in double figures for the game’s remainder.

Leading 46-32 at halftime, the Cyclones wasted little time upping the lead to 20. Talen Horton-Tucker jammed in transition off a steal by Weiler-Babb for a 54-34 cushion less than 2 1/2 minutes into the half.

The margin stayed at 20 points or more for the final 14:24, with Lewis drilling a 3-pointer for a 30-point margin with two minutes remaining.

Iowa State hit 14 3-pointers on 32 attempts and owned the boards to the tune of 41-27. San Diego State shot a measly 35.3 percent from the field and allowed a staggering 28 fastbreak points.

—Field Level Media