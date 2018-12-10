Shayok ties career mark as Iowa State rolls over Southern

Marial Shayok scored 20 of his career-high tying 26 points after halftime and Iowa State never trailed in rolling to a 101-65 victory over visiting Southern on Sunday.

Shayok tied the career high he set on Nov. 12 against Texas Southern and scored in double figures for a career-best 10th straight game. He helped Iowa State rebound from a 14-point loss to intrastate rival Iowa on Thursday by making 11 of 15 shots against the Jaguars.

Most of Shayok’s shots were near the rim as he converted seven layups in helping the Cyclones (8-2) shot 70.2 percent while defeating their third SWAC opponent this season.

Freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker added 17 points and scored in double figures for the fourth straight game as Iowa State improved to 4-0 all time against Southern (1-9).

Tyrese Haliburton and Terrence Lewis chipped in 15 points apiece as the Cyclones scored 100 points for the first time since getting 104 against Appalachian State on Nov. 16, 2017.

Richard Lee scored 22 points for Southern, which shot 41.4 percent and absorbed its seventh double-digit loss. Sidney Umude added 13 but leading scorer Eddie Reese shot 4 of 12 and was limited to nine.

Iowa State shot a blistering 72 percent in the first half and built a 46-29 lead by halftime despite a quiet start for Shayok.

Iowa State made its first seven shots but Southern hung around for the first eight-plus minutes, getting within 16-12 on a basket by Reese with 11:43 left. Over the next eight minutes, however, the Cyclones went on a 23-6 run and took a 39-18 lead on a jumper by Haliburton.

