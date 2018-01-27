No. 22 Tennessee dominates Iowa State 68-45

Sophomore guard Lamonte Turner made a season-high six 3-pointers while scoring 20 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 68-45 victory over Iowa State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Senior guard James Daniel III scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for the Volunteers (15-5). Junior forward Admiral Schofield added 10 points as Tennessee won for the sixth time in the past seven games and gave coach Rick Barnes his 650th career win.

Senior guard Donovan Jackson scored 13 points for the Cyclones (11-9). Iowa State shot just 33.3 percent from the field, including 4 of 17 from 3-point range, while scoring its fewest points of the season.

The Cyclones scored fewer than 50 points for the first time since suffering a 50-46 setback against Kansas State in 2009

The Volunteers shot 38.7 percent from the field and made 12 of 30 3-point attempts. Tennessee controlled the boards by a 49-31 margin. Junior forward Kyle Alexander and sophomore forward Grant Williams each collected 10 rebounds.

Tennessee led by 12 points at the break and then turned it up another notch with a 13-2 push to open the second half.

Turner drained back-to-back 3-pointers to end the span and give the Volunteers a 44-21 with 14:59 remaining.

Iowa State moved within 52-37 on two free throws by junior forward Zoran Talley Jr. with 9:43 to play but the Volunteers rattled off the next eight points. Daniel culminated the spurt to make it 60-37 with 5:50 left.

Daniel was 5 of 6 from the field -- including 3 of 4 from 3-point range -- as the Volunteers built a 31-19 halftime lead.

Daniel drained two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play during a 14-0 surge that gave Tennessee a 29-17 lead with 3:59 left in the half.

The Cyclones missed seven of their last eight first-half shots while posting their lowest scoring first half of the campaign.

Iowa State held an early 12-5 lead before the Volunteers answered with a 10-2 push. Daniels capped that burst with a 3-pointer to give the Volunteers a 15-14 edge with 8:23 to play.

