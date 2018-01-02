Texas escapes Iowa State 74-70 in OT

Dylan Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds as Texas outscored Iowa State 13-9 in overtime to escape with a 74-70 victory Monday night in Ames, Iowa.

Donovan Jackson’s layup with 52 seconds left in the extra period tied the game at 67 before a crucial 3-pointer from Osetkowski 18 seconds later.

Matt Coleman made two throws to put Texas up five points with eight seconds left, but a desperation 3-pointer from Nick Weiler-Babb went in with two ticks to go. Coleman hit two more free throws to seal the win.

Eric Davis Jr. scored 15 points and Coleman added 12 for Texas (10-4, 1-1 in Big 12), which bounced back from a 92-86 loss to No. 11 Kansas on Friday in its conference opener.

Mohamed Bamba, named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week before the game, finished with 10 points and a career-best 16 boards for the Longhorns.

Jackson paced the Cyclones with 24 points while Cameron Lard notched career highs in points (21) and rebounds (16) and Weiler-Babb amassed nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Iowa State (9-4, 0-2) lost its second straight after Kansas State snapped its nine-game winning streak on Friday.

Davis’ 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter to put Texas up 59-58, giving the Longhorns their first lead since the 16:17 mark of the second half.

Jackson’s trey with 58 seconds left put the Cyclones back in front before a Coleman jumper tied it 14 seconds later.

Iowa State’s Solomon Young missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Neither team led by more than six points in a tight first half that ended in a 31-31 tie. Osetkowski had 14 points and Jackson scored 13 in the period.

Iowa State visits Texas on Jan. 22 to complete their two-game season series.

Texas completes a two-game road trip at Baylor and Iowa State opens a two-game trip at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

--Field Level Media