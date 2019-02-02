Horton-Tucker, Shayok push No. 20 Iowa State past Texas

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points and Marial Shayok hit for 12, including six in the final four minutes, as No. 20 Iowa State outslugged visiting Texas 65-60 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 Conference play at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State was up by just 52-48 with 4:33 to play but added to its lead with a pair of free throws from Shayok and a layup by Tyrese Haliburton. Texas answered with a 3-pointer by Courtney Ramey to stay within reach.

The Longhorns fought back to 59-58 on a tip-in by Jaxson Hayes before a jumper by Nick Weiler-Babb pushed Iowa State’s lead back to three, 61-58.

Shayok’s jumper with 23 seconds left was answered by two free throws from Texas’ Kerwin Roach II. Shayok added a pair from the line with 13 seconds remaining to cement the win.

Weiler-Babb and Cameron Lard scored 11 points each for Iowa State. The win was the third straight for the Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12).

Roach II led all scorers with 19 points, with Matt Coleman III scoring 13 and Hayes adding 10 for the Longhorns. Texas (12-10, 4-5) came into the game off a win at home versus No. 11 Kansas but lost for the third time in four outings.

Iowa State led by as many as 13 points in the first half before Texas roared back to pull within 28-27 on an Dylan Osetkowski dunk and free throw with 2:16 to play before halftime.

The Cyclones settled for a 31-27 lead at intermission behind nine points from Michael Jacobson and eight from Horton-Tucker. Texas got seven points each over the first 20 minutes from Roach and Osetkowski in a half that saw a combined five free throws between the two teams.

Coleman’s 3-pointer with 7:07 to play capped a 6-0 run that lifted Texas to its first lead of the day, at 46-45 with just over seven minutes remaining. After a Coleman jumper pushed the Longhorns’ advantage to three points, a 3-pointer by Weiler-Babb tied the game at 48 with 5:16 left.

Lindell Wigginton pumped in a 3-pointer and a free throw on Iowa State’s next possession as part of a 7-0 run that put the Cyclones back into the lead at 52-48.

Texas returns to the court on Wednesday when its hosts Baylor. The Cyclones travel to Oklahoma for a game against the Sooners on Monday.

