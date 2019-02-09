Davis-led TCU upsets No. 17 Iowa State

Kendric Davis poured in a career-high 22 points, and Desmond Bane added 17, all of them in the second half, as TCU roared to a big lead and outlasted No. 17 Iowa State 92-83 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at Ames, Iowa.

Feb 9, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) reacts with guard Marial Shayok (3) during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kouat Noi hit for 17 points for TCU, 15 of them in the first half, and Alex Robinson also added 17, all but two after halftime, for the Horned Frogs.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Iowa State (18-6, 7-4 Big 12).

Marial Shayok led all scorers with 24 points for the Cyclones, while Michael Jacobson scored 16, Nick Weiler-Babb hit for 15 points, and Lindell Wigginton racked up 10 for Iowa State.

The win was the second straight for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 5-5) but just its first on the road in conference play. They shot 63.3 percent from the field in the second half and 53.2 percent overall.

TCU led by seven points at the half and by 19 with just over eight minutes to play and had plenty to hang on for the win despite a late run by Iowa State that cut the Horned Frogs’ advantage to single digits on seven different occasions.

TCU trailed by as many as nine points early in the game but forged a 10-0 run, capped by a layup from Noi, to grab a 14-13 lead with 10:29 remaining in the half. The Horned Frogs then scored 12 of the game’s next 14 points to take control on the way to a 36-29 advantage at halftime.

Noi led all scorers with 15 points over the first 20 minutes while Davis had 10 for the Horned Frogs.

Jacobson paced Iowa State with 10 points but the Cyclones shot just 36.7 percent in the first half, including a 1-for-11 showing from beyond the arc. Iowa State finished at 45.2 percent.

TCU pushed its lead to 71-52 on a layup by Davis with 8:14 to play but the Cyclones responded with a 11-4 run over the ensuing 3 1/2 minutes to give themselves some hope for a comeback.

Next up for TCU is a home game Monday against No. 13 Kansas. The Cyclones don’t return to the floor until Feb. 16 when they travel to Manhattan, Kan., to battle Kansas State.

—Field Level Media