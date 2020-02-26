Iowa State holds off TCU, 65-59

Rasir Bolton hit two foul shots with 45.1 seconds left Tuesday night to snap a tie and lift Iowa State to a 65-59 Big 12 Conference win over TCU in Ames, Iowa.

Feb 25, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) scores over the outstretched arm of TCU Horned Frogs center Kevin Samuel (21) at Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Bolton and Tre Jackson each added two free throws in the final 19.1 seconds to seal the outcome as the Cyclones (12-16, 5-10) rallied in the final five minutes for the victory after blowing a 16-point halftime lead.

Solomon Young scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Iowa State, while Jackson finished with 18 points and five assists while playing the full 40 minutes. Bolton added 11 points and five assists.

The Cyclones won despite making just 8 of 24 shots after halftime.

Desmond Bane enjoyed a splendid all-around game in defeat for the Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9), registering game highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out five assists. Jaire Grayer scored 11 points, while Edric Dennis and PJ Fuller each added 10.

Shooting woes plagued TCU all night. It converted only 11 of 29 shots as it fell behind by double digits in the first half, then hit just 1 of its last 7 attempts down the stretch.

During the first half, the teams battled on even terms for just over eight minutes before Iowa State made the first of two big runs. They scored nine straight points, capped by Jackson’s 3-pointer at the 9:47 mark, for a 25-14 advantage.

TCU came up with a little push in the next segment, slicing its deficit to 33-25 when Dennis canned a 3-pointer with 2:01 left. But the Cyclones squashed that momentum by scoring the last eight points of the half.

Mitchell Jacobson finished the run by converting a stickback with 2.5 seconds remaining to give his team a 41-25 advantage at intermission.

It was easy to see how the half became one-sided. Iowa State canned nearly 52 percent of its field goals, while the Horned Frogs made only 33 percent and were outscored 9-0 in points off turnovers.

—Field Level Media