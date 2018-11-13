Iowa State too much for Texas Southern

Marial Shayok and Talen Horton-Tucker each scored 26 points and Michael Jacobson added 16 points as the Iowa State Cyclones defeated the visiting Texas Southern Tigers 85-73 on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

It took the Cyclones about five minutes to get going, but once they did, there was no stopping Horton-Tucker, the talented freshman from Chicago. He scored 16 first-half points on 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

His first 3-pointer of the night put the Cyclones up 12-8 and another from beyond the arc gave Iowa State a 19-13 lead. From there, the Cyclones (3-0) never really threatened.

Another Iowa State freshman, Tyrese Haliburton, made one of two free throws to give the Cyclones their largest lead of the half at 36-22.

The Tigers (1-2) cut the deficit to 38-33 on Jeremy Combs’ 3-point jumper with 3:20 left in the half.

But a pair of 3-pointers by Horton-Tucker and a layup by Nick Weiler-Babb gave Iowa State a 48-35 lead at halftime.

Both offenses struggled to score in the second half, and the Tigers were able to stay relatively close because the Cyclones went almost nine minutes without a field goal.

Horton-Tucker’s layup at the 17:02 mark gave the Cyclones a 59-41 lead. But Iowa State’s next field goal wouldn’t come until Shayok’s jumper at the 8:18 mark putting the Cyclones back up by 12 at 68-56.

Texas Southern, which came into Monday’s game with a season-opening road win over Baylor and then a loss to Gonzaga on Saturday, was led by Combs, who scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Trayvon Reed scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Cyclones were without star guard Lindell Wigginton, who is expected to miss the next few weeks with a left foot strain.

Haliburton got the start, and for the second straight game he was a key component in the victory. In Friday’s win against Missouri, Haliburton scored eight points and made four steals, with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Against the Tigers, he played 34 minutes and compiled three points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Weiler-Babb, a redshirt senior guard, finished with 13 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and five assists.

