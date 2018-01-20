Iowa State routs No. 8 Texas Tech 70-52

EditorsNote: Changed story to recap

Cameron Lard scored 18 points and host Iowa State upset No. 8 Texas Tech 70-52 on Saturday.

Nick Weiler-Babb, Donovan Jackson and Lindell Wigginton finished with 13 points apiece for the Cyclones (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who managed their largest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent in program history.

Zhaire Smith had 10 points for Texas Tech, which has lost three of its past four games. The Red Raiders (15-4, 4-3) were just 20 of 59 from the field.

Texas Tech trailed by eight points at the break but was much better attacking the rim in the second half. A 360-dunk by Smith cut the margin to 33-31 and appeared to energize the Red Raiders.

Another dunk by Smith gave Texas Tech its first lead of the second half, 35-34, with 16:33 remaining. Iowa State recovered and scored six straight points to retake the lead. The Cyclones also held the Red Raiders scoreless for almost four minutes.

A 3-pointer by Jackson capped an 11-1 run and provided a 45-36 margin with 12:54 left. A jumper by Wigginton provided a double-digit lead, 49-38, with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Texas Tech tried to shoot its way back into the game but went just 6 of 26 from beyond the arc. Iowa State continued to pull away and a long 3-pointer by Weiler-Babb boosted the lead to 57-40 with 7:25 left in the game.

From there, Texas Tech never threatened the rest of the way. Another 3-pointer by Weiler-Babb gave Iowa State a 69-49 lead and the Cyclones crowd serenaded the Red Raiders with chants of “overrated.”

Texas Tech has not won in Ames, Iowa, since rolling to a 92-83 victory on Jan. 26, 2011. The Red Raiders entered the game ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense (61.2 points per game), eighth in field-goal percentage defense (38.3) and eighth in scoring margin (+18.2).

-- Field Level Media