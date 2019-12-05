Three 19-point scorers power Iowa State past UMKC

Rasir Bolton scored all 19 point of his points in the second half, and Michael Jacobson and Tyrese Haliburton also finished with 19 points each in Iowa State’s 79-61 win over Missouri-Kansas City in a nonconference game Wednesday night at Ames, Iowa.

George Conditt contributed 12 points for the Cyclones (5-3).

UMKC (5-5) was led by Marvin Nesbitt Jr., who had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting before fouling out with 4:30 remaining and Iowa State up by seven. Rob Whitfield had 10 points for the Kangaroos.

After Nesbitt exited, Iowa State went on a 16-2 run to pull away to a 79-58 lead with 1:12 left. Bolton had 11 points in that pivotal stretch, hitting 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. Iowa State made 18 of 19 shots at the line in the second half and 22 of 26 overall.

UMKC wound up 7 of 10 on foul shots.

Jacobson and Haliburton combined to score 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field in the first half, leading the Cyclones to a 37-31 halftime lead. Jacobson made all six of his field-goal attempts, and Haliburton was 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

UMKC was beset by poor 3-point shooting (2 of 11) and turnovers (nine) in the first half. The Kangaroos finished 4 of 18 from beyond the arc and had 17 giveaways that led to 30 Cyclones points.

Iowa State built a 45-33 lead on a second-chance jumper by Conditt with 15:17 in regulation, but they then went cold and became turnover-prone.

The Kangaroos went on an 11-0 run, taking advantage of three missed shots and four turnovers by Iowa State to cut the deficit to 45-44 with 11:19 remaining.

The Cyclones went 4:15 without scoring until Haliburton made two free throws with 11:02 left, giving them a 47-44 lead.

Their field-goal drought of 6:03 ended with Jacobson’s jumper with 9:14 left. Haliburton added a layup on the next possession to build on the 8-2 run that put Iowa State ahead 53-46 with 8:15 remaining.

