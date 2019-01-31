No. 20 Iowa State rolls past West Virginia

EditorsNote: changes stats in first, second and fifth grafs per official box score

Jan 30, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Marial Shayok (3) scores against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Lindell Wigginton poured in a game-high 28 points off the bench Wednesday night as No. 20 Iowa State dispatched struggling West Virginia 93-68 in a Big 12 Conference contest at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Marial Shayok added 18 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), while Nick Weiler-Babb scored 14 points and hauled in six boards. Iowa State shot 54.5 percent from the field and was effective at the foul line, converting 29 of 33.

Lamont West pumped in 24 points for the Mountaineers (9-12, 1-7) before fouling out. Esa Ahmad scored 11 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career before fouling out, and Emmitt Matthews Jr. also added 11 points.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, perhaps frustrated by his team’s eighth loss in nine games and the growing free-throw disparity, was given two technical fouls and ejected by official Darron George with 3:28 left in the game.

The Mountaineers canned just 41.9 percent of their shots from the field and also committed 19 turnovers that the Cyclones cashed in for 29 points. Iowa State also collected 14 points on the fastbreak.

Coming off a game where it shot 69 percent from the field in an 87-73 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, Iowa State experienced a bit more resistance over the opening 10 minutes from West Virginia.

In fact, the Mountaineers grabbed an 18-17 edge at the 10:29 mark of the first half when Brandon Knapper drilled a 3-pointer. That lead lasted all of 27 seconds, with the Cyclones ripping off 10 straight points and taking a 27-18 advantage when Wigginton scored in transition with 6:38 left.

Iowa State gradually expanded the margin for the half’s remainder, benefiting from a five-point possession as the result of a flagrant foul on a missed 3-pointer by Wigginton. He made all three free throws, and Weiler-Babb added two foul shots with 30 seconds left to give the Cyclones a 45-28 lead at the break.

