Gazra, Wieskamp power No. 20 Iowa past Alabama St.

Sophomore forward Luka Garza scored 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting to help No. 20 Iowa roll to a 105-78 triumph over Alabama State in non-conference play on Tuesday night at Iowa City.

Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp added 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Hawkeyes (5-0). Junior forward Tyler Cook scored 16 points and junior guard Isaiah Moss added 15 as Iowa led from start to finish.

Junior guard Reginald Gee made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points for Alabama State (2-3). Sophomore guard Jacoby Ross also made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points, senior forward Fausto Pichardo recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and senior forward Ed Jones added 12 points for the Hornets.

Iowa shot 59.0 percent from the field, including 9 of 23 from 3-point range. Alabama State shot 45.2 percent, including 10 of 29 from behind the arc, and committed 19 turnovers.

The Hawkeyes were 24 of 29 from the free-throw line, while the Hornets were just 2 of 8. Iowa recorded a 25-0 edge in points off turnovers.

The Hornets held a 40-30 rebounding edge.

Garza drained all seven first-half shots while scoring 19 points and Wieskamp tallied 18 as Iowa led 68-37 at the break.

Garza scored the first three baskets as the Hawkeyes began the game with a 12-0 run. A three-point play by Wieskamp elevated the score to 21-6 with 13:43 remaining.

Moss buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 44-22 with 6:56 remaining. Five-plus minutes later, Garza scored on a putback to stretch the lead to 64-34.

The lead was 31 at halftime and the Hawkeyes continued to enjoy a comfortable lead.

Cook’s inside hoop made it 83-50 with 14:47 left. Five-plus minutes later, junior forward Ryan Kriener converted a three-point play to make it 92-55 with 9:15 remaining.

A Kriener basket with 3:17 left pushed the Hawkeyes over the century mark.

Iowa’s largest lead was 38 points.

—Field Level Media