Iowa jumps on Cal Poly for easy victory

CJ Fredrick buried all five of his 3-pointers to score a team-high 21 points and added five assists to guide host Iowa to an 85-59 win over Cal Poly on Sunday.

Luka Garza finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, shooting 8-for-13 from the field for the Hawkeyes (4-1). Joe Wieskamp scored 10 points and snared five boards, as the Hawkeyes shot 52.6 percent from the field.

“He can shoot it, make plays off the dribble and plays multiple positions,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Fredrick.

For the Mustangs (1-5), sophomore forward Tuukka Jaakkola had his best game of the season, finishing with 18 points on 9-for-10 shooting. Another sophomore, Junior Ballard, added 11 points, and Malek Harwell had 10 points and five rebounds, as the Mustangs shot just 13.6 percent (3-for-22) on 3-pointers.

Iowa’s Riley Till had a block off the backboard that led to an old-fashioned three-point play from Cordell Pemsl to push the lead to 70-50. Garza put the game out of reach with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer for a 74-50 advantage.

Garza scored four straight points to open the second half, and Wiekamp scored seven points within two minutes to break open the game for a 48-37 lead. Fredrick added a steal and layup to increase the lead to 62-44.

The Hawkeyes stormed to a 15-4 lead following a basket by Garza, but the Mustangs regrouped and used a 17-10 run to cut the gap to 25-21. Garza scored three points in a 10-4 surge to give Iowa a 35-25 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs had problems finding open looks on the perimeter, misfiring on all 10 first-half 3 pointers. Iowa forward Jack Nunge, who had three points and five rebounds, injured his right knee late in the first half and did not return.

The Hawkeyes also played without Jordan Bohannon for the first time this season. Bohannon has six more games left before the coaching staff must decide whether to use a redshirt season after he had offseason hip surgery.

