Iowa eventually puts away Green Bay, 93-82

Six players scored in double figures Sunday as Iowa finally pulled away late from visiting Green Bay to record a 93-82 non-conference win in Iowa City.

Tyler Cook and Luka Garza paced Iowa (2-0) with 17 points each, while Jordan Bohannon added 13. Nicholas Baer came off the bench to score 12, while Connor McCaffery, another reserve, chipped in 11 points. Joe Wieskamp finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Sandy Cohen III stuffed the stat sheet for the Phoenix (1-2), collecting 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Manny Patterson also scored 17 points, and Trevian Bell came off the bench to pop in 10.

The back-and-forth game featured 18 ties and 11 lead changes before the Hawkeyes finally took control at the end. They carved out their winning advantage at the foul line, where they went 34-of-45 as opposed to Green Bay’s 11-of-16.

Every Iowa player shot at least two free throws. In fact, Cook’s 11 attempts were nearly as many as the Phoenix had. The Hawkeyes made more than twice as many foul shots as Green Bay tried.

Baer stroked a corner 3 with 13:17 left to give Iowa the lead for good at 62-59. The margin was still just four after Patterson sank two foul shots with six minutes remaining to make it 74-70, but the Hawkeyes finally put the visitors away. A 10-3 run, capped by Bohannon’s 3-pointer at the 4:47 mark, increased the margin to 84-73.

The Phoenix landed the first punch in a high-scoring contest, establishing a 20-12 advantage just over seven minutes into the game as PJ Pipes drove for a layup. Iowa rallied and regained the lead when Garza knocked down a jump hook with 10:36 remaining for a 26-25 edge.

Jayquan McCloud drilled a 3-pointer with 2:14 left in the half to restore a 44-41 advantage for Green Bay, but Ryan Kriener converted a layup 26 seconds before halftime to give the Hawkeyes a 47-46 edge at intermission.

