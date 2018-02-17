Johnson hits nine 3-pointers as Indiana holds off Iowa

EditorsNote: Resending

Senior guard Robert Johnson matched the school record with nine 3-point baskets and scored a career-best 29 points to lead Indiana to an 84-82 victory over Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Sophomore guard Devonte Green scored 18 points as the Hoosiers (16-12, 9-7 Big Ten) recorded their fourth consecutive victory. Freshman forward Justin Smith added 15 points and junior forward Juwan Morgan had 12.

Sophomore forward Tyler Cook had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (12-17, 3-13), who dropped their fifth consecutive game. Freshman forward Luka Garza added 17 points and sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon contributed 10 points and seven assists.

Indiana scored the winning basket with 46.6 seconds left when Green threaded a pass through traffic to senior forward Freddie McSwain Jr., who converted the layup.

Iowa had a chance to win or force overtime in the final seconds, but Bohannon was off the mark with a 3-pointer from the left corner with 3.5 seconds left and Cook badly missed the putback.

Cook helped the Hawkeyes possess a 33-19 rebounding edge but the squad also committed 17 turnovers. Indiana shot 56.1 percent from the field, including 14 of 24 from 3-point range, while the Hawkeyes shot 55.1 percent from the field and 9 of 21 from 3-point range.

Indiana took its first lead of the game at 53-52 when Smith split two free throws with 16:19 remaining. Cook made two free throws for Iowa to knot it at 56 with 15:08 before the Hoosiers exploded on a 16-3 surge.

Johnson matched his previous career best of six 3-pointers when he knocked one down to give the Hoosiers a 66-59 lead with 13:04 remaining. He added another one 21 seconds later and buried his eight of the game with 11:06 left to make it 72-59.

Iowa answered with a 14-2 run that featured two 3-pointers from Bohannon -- his first points of the game -- to get back within 74-73 with 5:23 left.

Johnson connected on his ninth 3-pointer to give Indiana an 82-78 lead with 2:43 left. Roderick Wilmont (Feb. 28, 2007 against Northwestern) and Matt Roth (Jan. 31, 2009) also made nine in a game for the Hoosiers.

Cook responded with four straight points to knot the score at 82.

Cook (15 points on 6-of-8 shooting) and Garza (11, 5 of 5) combined to make 11 of 13 field-goal attempts in the first half as Iowa led 45-42 at the break.

