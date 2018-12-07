No. 18 Iowa posts feisty win over Iowa State

EditorsNote: Fix in 11th graf

Junior forward Tyler Cook matched his season high of 26 points and also collected 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Iowa to a 98-84 victory over visiting Iowa State on Thursday night in a nonconference game at Iowa City.

Junior guard Isaiah Moss made four 3-pointers while scoring a season-best 20 points for the Hawkeyes (7-2), who halted a two-game losing streak.

Senior forward Nicholas Baer also made four 3-pointers for Iowa while scoring 14 points, and freshman guard Connor McCaffery added 12 points.

Freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker scored 21 points, and senior guard Marial Shayok added 19 points and three steals for Iowa State (7-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Junior forward Michael Jacobson tallied 12 points, and freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and three steals.

The Hawkeyes owned a dominating 44-24 rebounding edge and shot 57.4 percent from the field. Iowa made 9 of 18 from 3-point range while beating the Cyclones for only the third time in the past 10 meetings.

Iowa State shot 46.9 percent from the field and connected on 6 of 23 from behind the arc. The Cyclones committed 11 turnovers and forced the Hawkeyes into 18.

Iowa State trailed 45-43 after a three-point play by Jacobson with 18:46 left before the Hawkeyes responded with an 18-4 surge. Baer hit two 3-pointers during the burst, including the one that made it a 16-point margin with 14:38 remaining.

Baer drained another 3-pointer to give Iowa a 68-49 lead with 12:42 to go. Junior forward Cordell Pemsl hit a jumper to push the lead to 70-50 with 11:59 left.

The Cyclones pulled within 76-68 with 6:05 left on Horton-Tucker’s three-point play.

Iowa answered with eight consecutive points. Baer’s put-back capped the run and gave the Hawkeyes an 84-68 advantage with 4:09 remaining.

Iowa State made another run to get within 88-79 on a layup by Horton-Tucker with 1:51 left before Iowa cruised to the finish.

Moss scored 18 points, and Cook added 15 in the first half as Iowa took a 45-38 lead.

Tensions arose with 5:52 left in the first half when Pemsl drew a charging foul. Jacobson and McCaffery exchanged words, and Pemsl dashed to the area and shoved Jacobson.

Pemsl, Jacobson and McCaffery were all assessed dead-ball technical fouls.

Tensions arose again between Jacobson and McCaffery in the final seconds, and the officiating crew quickly got in between the players. Iowa State lined up for handshakes, but the Hawkeyes left the floor without participating.

—Field Level Media