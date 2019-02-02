Iowa's 21-2 run stuns No. 5 Michigan in upset

Luka Garza had 19 points and eight rebounds and host Iowa took control in the first half and upset No. 5 Michigan 74-59 on Friday in Iowa City.

Feb 1, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; The Michigan Wolverines leave the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes (17-5 overall, 6-5 Big Ten), who lost their previous two games, recorded their first victory over a Top 5 team since January 2016. Joe

Wieskamp supplied 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Ryan Kriener contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Michigan (20-2, 9-2), which dropped out of a first-place tie with Michigan State in the conference standings. Jordan Poole also scored 16 points while Zavier Simpson, who recorded a triple-double against Ohio State on Tuesday, added 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Hawkeyes shot 45.6 percent from the field and held the Wolverines to 32.3 percent shooting.

Kriener made a layup with 14:15 remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 15-point lead at 50-35. The Wolverines answered with a 9-2 run, capped by Charles Matthews’ first basket of the game, a 3-point shot.

A Jon Teske tip-in put Michigan within five at 54-49. Garza doubled the Iowa lead with five straight points, including a 3-pointer.

When Garza dunked and Kriener converted a layup, the Hawkeyes lead was up to 16 at 67-51. Brazdeikis ended a Michigan scoring drought that lasted over three minutes with a layup but the Wolverines never threatened again.

The Wolverines were staring at their largest halftime deficit of the season as Iowa shot 48.4 percent and grabbed a 42-29 lead. Wieskamp led the way with 12 points.

The Wolverines led 17-12 midway through the first half after a Brazdeikis 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes then blindsided the Wolverines with a 21-2 outburst.

Kriener had five points early in the spurt to put Iowa on top. Wieskamp then went on a personal 6-0 run that included two layups and a dunk.

Wieskamp added a three-point play and Nicholas Baer finished it off with a 3-pointer in transition to make it 33-19.

This was the only regular-season meeting between the schools.

—Field Level Media