Iowa rolls to high-scoring win over Minnesota

Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon had 20 points, 10 assists and three steals to lead Iowa to a 94-80 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in Big Ten play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Sophomore forward Tyler Cook added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore guard Isaiah Moss scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes (12-12, 3-8 Big Ten). Junior forward Nicholas Baer, freshman forward Luka Garza and sophomore forward Cordell Pemsl added 10 points apiece as Iowa gave coach Fran McCaffery his 400th career victory.

Junior forward Jordan Murphy had 21 points and 17 rebounds while recording his 20th double-double of the season for Minnesota (14-10, 3-8). Senior forward Davonte Fitzgerald had 16 points and freshman guard Isaiah Washington scored a season-best 15 as the Golden Gophers dropped their fourth straight contest and seventh in the past eight.

Minnesota, which shot 44.8 percent from the field, played without sophomore guard Amir Coffey (shoulder).

Iowa shot 60.6 percent from the field in the second half to finish at 55 percent. Bohannon and Moss each made four 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes were 12 of 25 from long range.

The margin was four points before the Hawkeyes delivered the decisive 11-2 burst. Moss ended the charge with a 3-pointer to give Iowa an 81-68 edge with 4:27 left.

The Golden Gophers didn’t creep close than nine points the rest of the way.

A dunk by Cook gave the Hawkeyes a nine-point lead 70 seconds into the second half, and the advantage reached 50-37 on a 3-pointer by Moss with 16:49 to play.

Minnesota ran off the next eight points, with a 3-pointer by Fitzgerald cutting the Iowa lead to five with 15:43 to play. Washington’s basket pulled the Golden Gophers within 57-53 with 13 minutes left before Bohannon knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 surge that saw the Hawkeyes take a 12-point lead with 10:09 left.

Minnesota answered with an 11-3 burst to move with 70-66 with 6:34 to play.

Cook had 11 points and five rebounds in the first half as Iowa led 37-33 at the break.

The Hawkeyes started the game with an 11-1 burst before the Golden Gophers scored the next seven points. Minnesota later rattled off a 9-0 run to take a 21-18 edge.

--Field Level Media