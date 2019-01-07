No. 25 Iowa mines advantages for win over No. 24 Nebraska

Five players scored in double figures Sunday as No. 25 Iowa mined advantages in 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding into its first Big 10 Conference win, a 93-84 decision over No. 24 Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Jordan Bohannon paced the balanced Hawkeyes (12-3, 1-3) with a game-high 25 points, including their 10th 3-ball of the day with 2:07 left that gave them an 83-75 lead. Tyler Cook added 16, while Ryan Kriener hit for 14 points. Isaiah Moss chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Joe Wieskamp scored 10.

Isaac Copeland pumped in 24 points for the Cornhuskers (11-4, 1-3), which lost their third straight conference game, all on the road. James Palmer managed 20, his fifth time in six games with at least 20 points, while Isaiah Roby scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Thomas Allen hit for 10 points.

Iowa outscored Nebraska 30-12 from the 3-point line, canning 45.8 percent of its shots from behind the arc. The Hawkeyes also earned a 40-31 advantage on the boards, turning 12 offensive caroms into 18 points, nine more than the Cornhuskers derived from their nine offensive rebounds.

Iowa also got the job done at the line, sinking 29 of 32 for the day and 19 of 21 after halftime. Bohannon and Moss combined to make 10 in a row in the final minute.

The teams gave the fans a fast-paced first half devoid of mistakes, as one would expect from a battle of top-25 teams. They exchanged the lead 10 times and swapped it four others, with the largest lead Iowa’s seven-point advantage at the 2:36 mark.

The final 3.2 seconds of the first half featured momentum swings each way. Palmer, who was mostly kept in check, slalomed through the Iowa defense for a three-point play that cut Nebraska’s deficit to a point.

But Bohannon gave the Hawkeyes a boost going into the half by canning a running 3-pointer from the left wing, banking the shot in as time expired. It gave Iowa a 44-40 halftime advantage.

