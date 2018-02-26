Iowa bests Northwestern to end six-game slide

Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon made seven 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance as Iowa slipped past Northwestern 77-70 on Sunday in Big Ten play at Carver-Hawkeye Area in Iowa City.

Freshman forward Luka Garza added 18 points as the Hawkeyes (13-18, 4-14 Big Ten) snapped a six-game losing streak. Sophomore forward Tyler Cook contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and sophomore guard Isaiah Moss tallied 12 points in the final regular-season contest for both squads.

Senior guard Scottie Lindsey matched the school record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-best 32 points for the Wildcats, who dropped their sixth straight game.

Northwestern (15-16, 6-12) lost senior point guard Bryant McIntosh to an apparent right shoulder injury in the first half. McIntosh, who recorded his 694th career assist to tie former Ohio State guard Aaron Craft (2010-14) for fifth place in Big Ten history, was spotted icing the shoulder on the bench during the second half.

The Wildcats also played without junior forward Vic Law (ankle) for the second straight game.

Lindsey matched the school record for treys by sinking a 25-footer with 5.7 seconds left for the final points of the contest. Roderick Wilmont (Feb. 28, 2007) and John Shurna (Dec. 18, 2011) also made nine in a game.

Bohannon was 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half as he scored 20 points to lead the Hawkeyes to a 45-28 lead at the break.

“He was on fire,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Bohannon in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network. “He played great. It was great to see him get his swag back. That’s what I’ve been talking about to him all week. When he plays like that, we’re a better team.”

Bohannon’s first three 3-pointers came during a 98-second span as part of a 12-0 surge that propelled Iowa to a 30-12 advantage with 10:47 remaining before halftime.

Northwestern trimmed its deficit to 32-19 before Bohannon drained back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 19-point margin with 6:30 remaining. His sixth trey of the half made it 43-21 with 4:44 to play.

Iowa scored the first five points of the second half to increase its lead to 50-28 with 17:28 left. Bohannon’s seventh 3-pointer gave the Hawkeyes a 55-36 lead with 16:08 remaining.

The Wildcats later used a 13-3 surge to pull within 71-62 on Lindsey’s 3-pointer with 3:49 left. Another long-range shot by Lindsey cut Northwestern’s deficit to 73-65 with 2:44 left to play.

