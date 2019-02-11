No. 20 Iowa storms back to beat Northwestern

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, changes Bohannon scoring reference; 7th graf, changes 21 points to 19 points for Law in first half

Feb 10, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Bohannon’s fadeaway 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped a wild Iowa comeback from a 15-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes Sunday as the No. 20 Hawkeyes trimmed Big 10 Conference rival Northwestern 80-79 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Bohannon scored all 15 of his points in the final 5:28, including 10 in the last 2:48. He took an inbounds pass from Connor McCaffery with 3.6 seconds remaining, dribbled just right of the top of the key and swished a 23-footer.

The Wildcats (12-11, 3-9) had a chance to win, but Dererk Pardon’s 3-pointer clanged off the rim as time expired, enabling Iowa (19-5, 8-5) to win for the eighth time in 10 games.

Joe Wieskamp paced the Hawkeyes with 21 points, while Tyler Cook chipped in a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Isaiah Moss was good for 16 points, hitting a runner with 14.3 seconds left to cut the deficit to 78-77.

Vic Law pumped in a game-high 24 points for Northwestern and added 10 rebounds, but he made just 1 of 2 foul shots with 10.8 seconds remaining to set the stage for Bohannon. Ryan Taylor hit for 16 points, A.J. Turner scored 15 and Pardon added 13.

The game’s first possession set a tone that lasted for the first 35 1/2 minutes. Northwestern missed, but got an offensive rebound and fed Law for a 3-pointer.

That got the Wildcats’ leading scorer going for his first good game in more than a month. Mired in an eight-game slump which saw him make only 20 of 87 shots from the field and 6 of 38 from the 3-point line, Law connected on his first three 3-pointers and scored 19 first-half points.

Northwestern took its lead from its star. Turner’s layup at the 11:50 mark of the half gave the Wildcats a 17-16 lead that kept growing until the dramatic rally. Turner closed the half with a pullup jumper 22 seconds before intermission, enabling the Wildcats to head for the locker room with a 41-35 advantage.

—Field Level Media